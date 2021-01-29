As we hurtle headlong towards the end of the January transfer window, there are bound to be a few deals to be done.

Although it appears that Tottenham have maintained, until recently at least, that Dele Alli was going nowhere, there’s a chance that their stance may be softening.

The midfielder is of no use to anyone just stuck on the sidelines and not being played, so do Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho dig their heels in, or allow an unhappy player to move on, whether on loan or permanently?

Mauricio Pochettino would likely jump at the chance to take the midfielder to Paris Saint-Germain, though former England international, Rob Lee, says that a club closer to home could welcome someone with his talent.

“I’d love to see him at Newcastle. I think he’d be ideal. They need a creative player and they can have Wilson upfront with him (playing) off,” the ex-Newcastle man said to Football Fancast.

More Stories / Latest News Talented Man United midfielder likely to return from loan spell this month Liverpool and Real Madrid given boost in Kylian Mbappe pursuit as PSG lose patience Mixed news for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp offers injury update on Joel Matip and Fabinho

Given the choice between playing with Neymar and Mbappe or Andy Carroll and Joelinton, with respect, it’s no choice at all.

However, the carrot of turning the Magpies fortunes around might just be something that appeals.