Newcastle United defender on verge of joining Galatasaray

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin is reportedly close to joining Turkish side Galatasaray.

Yedlin, 27, joined Newcastle United in 2016 from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £5.31m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving in the North East, the American full-back has featured in 125 matches in all competitions.

However, despite a fairly decent four-and-a-half years with the Magpies, the attacking full-back has recently seen his playing time restricted after starting just five Premier League matches, so far this season.

The defender’s long-term Newcastle United future has become the subject to much speculation as his contract edges closer to expiring in the summer.

According to a recent report from the Express, Yedlin has reached a total agreement with Galatasaray to join in the summer on a free transfer.

The report claims that up until now, it has been the American’s preference to remain with Steve Bruce’s Magpies, however, after continuing to wait on a new deal, Yedlin’s patience has finally run out.

Most shockingly, the full-back recently revealed to CBS Sports that his agent has tried to open talks with Newcastle United, but the club have failed to return his calls.

“There’s been no clarity,” Yedlin said. “My agent has reached out to people at Newcastle and they’ve responded back saying ‘yes, we’ll call you’ and there are no calls back. That has been quite frustrating.”

With these latest reports it finally appears that Yedlin has an answer to the questions hanging over his future with a move to Turkey’s top-flight all but confirmed.