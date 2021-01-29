Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that new-signing and wonderkid Amad Diallo will be making his debut against Liverpool on Saturday for the club’s under-23s.

Diallo, 18, agreed to join United last summer, however, due to work permit complications, the youngster was forced to wait until the winter window to see his dream move finalised, as per ManUtd.

Now with his new United team-mates, Diallo, who has already been training with the first-team, is set to make his club debut on the weekend.

Although it won’t be his senior debut, undoubtedly fans will be equally excited to see how the young Ivorian fares in his first competitive match.

Speaking exclusively to MUTV’s Stewart Gardener, Solskjaer revealed that Diallo will be in the Red Devils’ under-23s side to face rivals Liverpool on Saturday.

“Yes, Amad will play in the game against Liverpool in the Under-23s,” Solskjaer said. “He’s been training really well and settling in.

“He’s ready to get some game-time and match exposure.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him. There you go. Welcome to English football!”

Diallo’s youth career with former club Atalanta saw him rack up a whopping 61 direct goal contributions in 93 matches, in all competitions.

It goes without saying, United fans will be hoping the youngster continues in the same manner when he squares-off against bitter rivals Liverpool on the weekend.

Good luck, Amad!