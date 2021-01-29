Parma set to beat Everton to Bayern Munich starlet

Italian side Parma are reportedly set to beat Everton to the signing of Bayern Munich’s Joshua Zirkzee.

Zirkzee, 19, joined Bayern Munich’s under-17s in 2017 after making a £135,000 switch from Feyenoord’s youth academy, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining the Bundesliga giants, Zirkzee has struggled to nail down a role in Hans-Dieter Flick’s side, which is perhaps unsurprising considering he’s forced to play second fiddle to the great Robert Lewandowski.

However, despite playing a bit-part role, the youngster boasts a decent record in front of goal which includes five direct contributions in just 17 appearances, in all competitions.

The talented markman’s desire to gain regular first-team football has seen him recently emerge as a transfer target for the likes of Premier League side Everton.

However, despite the relentless links, according to a recent report from Sky Italia (relayed by BILD), the Toffees are set to miss out on the 19-year-old Dutchman.

Sky Italia have recently claimed that Serie A side Parma are set to snap the youngster up due to his preference to ply his trade in Italy’s top-flight.

The agreement which is rumoured to have been reached has yet to be officially confirmed by either club, but the reports do suggest that the move is not far away from being announced.