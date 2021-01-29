Florentino Perez makes decision on Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid future following MOTM display vs Alaves

Eden Hazard’s man of the match display against Alaves on Saturday will not be enough to save his Real Madrid career, according to Diario Gol.

The Chelsea great scored a goal and provided an assist in a 4-1 victory for Los Blancos on Saturday, in what was one of his best performances since signing for Madrid in the summer of 2021.

Zinedine Zidane will have been provided a great deal of encouragement that the performance was something for Hazard to build on, but as per Diario Gol, Florentino Perez has no such optimism.

Their report claims that Perez has completely given up on any hope of Hazard coming good, even in wake of this good performance, and has committed to selling him for the right price.

If that is to be the case, it’s difficult to imagine what the next step could be for Hazard. It’s tough to see such a talented player’s career fall apart in this manner.