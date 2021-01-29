Photo: Stuttgart release rainbow shirt to promote diversity

Ahead of their weekend fixture against Mainz 05, Bundesliga outfit, Stuttgart, have released a one-off rainbow shirt which will be used in the fixture.

Priced at €79.99 and limited to 1,983 units according to Footy Headlines, the shirt only went on sale on Thursday and has already sold out.

The purpose of the shirt is to promote diversity and also to remember the victims of the facist German regime.

It’s one that clearly resonated given how quickly it flew off of the shelves

Pictures courtesy of Footy Headlines