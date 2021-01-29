The UFC’s lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been offered a professional footballing contract by third-tier Russian side FC Kamaz.

Nurmagomedov, 32, remains undefeated (29-0) in the UFC’s 155lb division and is currently weighing-up his options following his retirement from mixed martial arts last year.

After defending his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje last year, the Dagestani wrestler declared he would not be fighting without his father in his corner, whom sadly passed away due to COVID-19 complications earlier that year.

Despite ‘The Eagle’s’ recent retirement, there are suggestions that the pound-for-pound great may be open to a shock return should the right opportunity present itself.

However, in a shock turn of events, Nurmagomedov may be forced to reconsider not just his retirement plans, but also which sport he wants to compete in all together.

After admitting he is a keen footballer, Russian club FC Kamaz have taken the superstar’s comments literally and taken to their social media to offer him a professional contract.

FC Kamaz’s post directly translates to: “Welcome, Khabib! @khabib_nurmagomedov

We offer you to make your debut in big football as part of our team. There are a number of reasons:

– PFL is the football UFC

– There is a good example – the debut of a hockey player @hcakbars – @ a.luka89

– We play every match only to win

– A ambitious team with the task of entering the FNL

We invite you to the training camp in Novorossiysk, from February 12 to March 5, 2021.”