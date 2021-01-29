Menu

Photos: Thomas Tuchel introduces an interesting change to Chelsea training

Chelsea FC
Posted by

It’s always interesting to see professional teams employing similar training methods to what we were taught as kids to improve ball control and technique.

These images initially look like they might be photoshopped, but Thomas Tuchel has actually introduced mini footballs to Chelsea training today:

Inevitably we will see one of Lampard’s former teammates coming out to denounce this as a ridiculous foreign method and they should simply be practicing headers and volleys like the good old days, but it does make sense.

We’ve seen that Tuchel wants his team to dominate the ball so they will have to play in tight spaces when opposing teams pack everyone behind the ball, so in theory this should help their control and technique in those situations.

 

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Deo floyd says:
    January 29, 2021 at 6:32 pm

    Tactician

    Reply
  2. Frank says:
    January 29, 2021 at 6:36 pm

    Actually, using a mini-ball, especially among youth players, to practice headers would probably have a lot less detrimental effect to brain health while improving timing, accuracy, etc.

    Reply
  3. Usman alhaji yahaya says:
    January 29, 2021 at 6:38 pm

    he will prove doubter wrong keep up coacheeee

    Reply
  4. God'swill aboh says:
    January 29, 2021 at 7:21 pm

    Great coach

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.