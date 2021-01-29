Photos: Thomas Tuchel introduces an interesting change to Chelsea training

It’s always interesting to see professional teams employing similar training methods to what we were taught as kids to improve ball control and technique.

These images initially look like they might be photoshopped, but Thomas Tuchel has actually introduced mini footballs to Chelsea training today:

Training with mini balls today! pic.twitter.com/BUDl2CTrPB — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 29, 2021

Inevitably we will see one of Lampard’s former teammates coming out to denounce this as a ridiculous foreign method and they should simply be practicing headers and volleys like the good old days, but it does make sense.

We’ve seen that Tuchel wants his team to dominate the ball so they will have to play in tight spaces when opposing teams pack everyone behind the ball, so in theory this should help their control and technique in those situations.