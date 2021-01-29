Potential turning point in the career of Man United wonderkid this weekend as contract renewal decision expected

There will come a point in every young career where a player needs to make a clear decision over their future, and that looks like it’s coming for Man United wonderkid Teden Mengi this weekend.

He’s been incredibly highly rated for a couple of years now and he’s often touted as a solution to their shaky defence, but he’s struggling to get close to the first team and that will hurt his development.

The obvious solution would be to send him out on loan but his contract situation is causing some issues, so hopefully things become clearer over the next few days.

Our Colleagues at Stretty News have indicated that talks were opened over a new contract at the start of this month, and it’s now expected that he’ll make a decision this weekend.

READ MORE: Man United forward expected to fly out on Sunday to complete his loan exit

They do go on to point out that the club are confident that he will put pen to paper, but time will tell if he actually does it.

The reason that this is so vital for his development is because he only has 18 months left on his current deal, while recent reports have suggested that United won’t agree to send him out on loan until he signs an extended deal.

That leaves him in an awkward position where they could just leave him in the U23s until the end of this deal which wouldn’t be ideal for his development, especially when he’s trying to break into senior football.

This decision could also be hastened by the transfer window closing soon so the longer he waits to sign a deal the shorter time there will be to find him a loan move for the second half of the season.

You could also understand it if he decides to leave due to fears of never getting a proper chance to prove himself at Old Trafford, so it will be interesting to see what he does here.