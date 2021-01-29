Premier League set to introduce concussion substitutes from next month

The Premier League are set to introduce concussion substitutes from February 6 following the recent requests for teams not to be penalised should a player suffer a head injury.

The subject of concussion substitutes has been ramped up on recent times after Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez suffered a stomach churning fractured skull.

Jimenez’s injury came from a set-piece against Arsenal which saw defender David Luiz collide mid-air with the Mexican.

Thankfully, Jimenez’s injury appears not to have been career ending, although the potential was very much there.

In light of the recent shocking incident as well as others, including Manchester United’s Eric Bailly’s head injury during an FA Cup tie against Watford, the Premier League are finally set to allow clubs to make additional substitutions on the grounds of possible concussion.

The news which was confirmed by Sky Sports, states that the English Premier League, FA Cup, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship are all set to adopt the new rules.

Eligible teams will be allowed to make two concussion substitutes as well as their regular three changes.

The new rules will come into effect from February 6 with Aston Villa’s Premier League tie against Arsenal being the first fixture to include the new concussion substitutes.