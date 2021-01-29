Real Madrid beaten by PSG in race to secure services of Tottenham ace

According to Don Balon, Paris Saint-Germain have beaten Real Madrid to the signing of Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.

Alli has been out of favour under Jose Mourinho, so a departure from Spurs this month has been expected for some time.

PSG have been a name in the conversation for some time, with Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival surely only increasing the chances of a deal being struck.

Don Balon believe that Alli will be heading to the Parc des Princes, but contrary to common belief, PSG were not the only club keen.

The Spanish outlet claim that Real Madrid were also thought to be in the running to sign Alli, but it doesn’t appear as though they have accelerated their interest this month.

As a result, Paris looks as though it’ll be Alli’s next home. Whether that be permanent or just temporary will likely depend on his ability to perform in France.