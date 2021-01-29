Real Madrid assistant admits “anything could happen” as Liverpool interest in ace intensifies this month

Liverpool have managed to muddle their way through this season with a makeshift defence, but it would be negligent if they don’t do all they can to secure some kind of defensive cover this month.

The ongoing issues with Matip and Fabinho mean they will be linked with pretty much any decent defender with two functioning legs in the next few days (or even players who have been ruled out for the season is the case of Martin Skrtel)

One of the consistent rumours in the January window has centred round Real Madrid defender Eder Militao, with recent reports indicated that Jurgen Klopp was pushing for the club to bring him in.

There’s not long to go in this window so something would need to be sorted shortly, but a report from ESPN has confirmed that Real Madrid’s assistant manager said “anything could happen” in regards to the future of Militao this month.

The Brazilian defender has barely played this season despite Varane having issues with form and Sergio Ramos missing multiple games through injury, so it does look like Real can live without him in the second half of the season.

He demonstrated at Porto that he’s a good ball playing defender who could be a decent fit for Liverpool, while he’s also more proven in Europe than USA defender Aaron Long who has also been linked with a three month loan move today.