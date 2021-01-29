Real Madrid identify replacement for Martin Odegaard after Arsenal move

Real Madrid are considering recalling Brahim Diaz, formerly of Manchester City, to replace Arsenal new boy Martin Odegaard, according to Don Balon.

Odegaard’s loan move to the Emirates was announced earlier this week. While the Norwegian will, as it stands, only be in North London until the end of the season, Mikel Arteta would be lying if he said he wasn’t hoping he could convince him to stick around for longer.

While Zinedine Zidane had hardly considered Odegaard to be a key player for Real Madrid, he was another option within his attacking midfield ranks, one which he will be heading into the second half of the campaign without – and things are about to get busy, especially once the Champions League resumes.

As a result, you’d expect Real Madrid to spend the final few days of the transfer window considering who could replace the outgoing Odegaard. According to Don Balon, Brahim Diaz, who is on-loan at AC Milan from Real Madrid, could be that man.

Diaz is already on the club’s books, with Don Balon’s belief that he would jump at the chance to return to Madrid, should it be proposed to him. It’d be bad news for the Rossoneri in their pursuit of the Serie A title, however.