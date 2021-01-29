Real Madrid star linked with surprise exit, contract will expire in 18 months

Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane could leave the Santiago Bernabeu, according to information published by Don Balon.

Varane has been a key figure for Los Blancos for the best part of a decade now, but still has momentary lapses in concentration that suggest that he hasn’t developed into the centre-back many thought he would become.

While he is still regarded as one of the finest on the planet, he’s not yet comparable to defensive counterpart Sergio Ramos, nor the Virgil Van Dijk’s of world football.

Don Balon believe that, with Varane having made a change of agency, there is increased possibility that he could depart Real Madrid, though that outcome is far from certain.

As per Transfermarkt, his contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022, so this feels like an attempt to drum up interest in him in hope of Real Madrid bowing to his demands when it comes to the financial intricacies of any proposed extension.

Either that, or he really could leave.