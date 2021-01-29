Real Madrid want PSG superstar to signal he wants move

Real Madrid are reportedly waiting for Paris-Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe to make a sign that he is ready to move to the La Liga giants.

Mbappe, 22, joined Paris-Saint Germain in 2017, initially on loan before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth a whopping £130.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining Paris-Saint Germain and playing alongside the likes of Neymar Jnr, Mbappe has emerged as one of Europe’s most highly-rated young attackers.

The French World Cup winner has featured in 147 matches and has been directly involved in a remarkable 165 goals, in all competitions.

Despite enjoying a hugely impressive four years with Paris-Saint Germain, there have always been circulating suggestions that the 22-year-old could eventually move onto Real Madrid.

Having seen manager Thomas Tuchel get the boot and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino recently take the Paris-Saint Germain hot-seat, Mbappe’s long-term future continues to be speculated.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Spanish outlet Marca, who claim Los Blancos are preparing to make their move but will only do so if Mbappe signals he is ready to leave the Ligue 1 champions.

