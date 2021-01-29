Tottenham star storms out of stadium at half-time after being substituted by Jose Mourinho

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier left the stadium at the half-time break during yesterday’s defeat to Liverpool, having been hauled off by manager Jose Mourinho.

That’s what’s been reported by the Telegraph, who report that Aurier evidently was not happy with Mourinho’s decision to bring him off midway through the contest, and thus opted to depart the stadium before the full-time whistle.

Aurier has developed a reputation as somewhat of a combative character over the years, and his manager is certainly no pussycat. It was only a matter of time before these two clashed, and if this information shared by the Telegraph is to be believed, it’s happened.

It’s unclear as of yet what sort of sanctions Aurier could face in wake of this, but it’s not a good look, is it? His decision to storm off is one that will likely have angered Mourinho, his teammates and the fans. He’s going to have some apologising to do on the training pitches.