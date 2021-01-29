With Newcastle in free fall at present, it’s imperative that Steve Bruce gets one or two new faces in before the closure of the January transfer window.

If he buys well, Bruce could well save the Magpies faltering season, however, they are hovering above the relegation precipice so he really does have to get it spot on.

To that end, it would appear that Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury is being targeted, and if a move were to materialise, it would likely spell the end of Matt Ritchie’s career on Tyneside.

The Daily Mirror recall the Carabao Cup tie where a nasty challenge from Choudhury left Ritchie needing stitches and four months out of the game.

Clearly, that isn’t something Bruce is dwelling on.

“Hamza? He is someone we liked. I will not speak about someone else’s players. He is someone we liked,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

With Ritchie unable to get any sort of run in the squad, a move back to Bournemouth is expected to appeal to the wide man.

Time is of the essence of course with just a few days left until the window slams shut.