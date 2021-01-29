Menu

Contact made: New Premier League side enter the race to sign Arsenal starlet on loan

Southampton have joined the race to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Maitland-Niles’ significance in the Arsenal squad has decreased this campaign. If he wants to have a shot of heading to the European Championships with England, he needs to be playing regular football between now and the end of the season.

A loan between now and June, and an assessment of options in the summertime, looks like the best option, especially this late in the transfer window. As per David Ornstein, Southampton are the latest Premier League side to show an interest.

His claim that contact has been made with the Gunners suggests that this one could accelerate pretty quickly if terms are agreed. It would be a good opportunity for Maitland-Niles to play regular Premier League football for a team with European ambitions.

Surely this one ticks all the boxes?

