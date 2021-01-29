Spurs outcast to fly out this weekend to secure permanent exit after agreeing a contract

There was plenty of talk that Spurs would manage to offload Danny Rose at the start of this window, but those rumours quickly went quiet and it appeared that he would see out his contract with the club.

He’s not been remotely close to the first team this season so it certainly made sense to get him out the door, but he is on a Premier League wage so that makes it tough for other teams to meet his demands.

Thankfully for he and Spurs it looks like a permanent exit is about to be confirmed with reports suggesting he’s set to fly out to Turkey this weekend to sign a deal with Trabzonspor after he agreed terms with the Turkish side:

? Trabzonspor, Danny Rose ile 3.5 y?ll?k anla?ma sa?lad?. -Danny Rose hafta sonu Türkiye’de olacak. ?https://t.co/t29JOdNpmZ pic.twitter.com/9jlXevWP0a — Salim Manav (@Salimmanav) January 29, 2021

Turkey has been a popular destination for struggling Premier League players with Danny Drinkwater and Mesut Ozil also making the move this month, but it would be good to Rose in regular action again after his career has stuttered over the last couple of years.

He’s made over 200 appearances for Spurs since joining them in 2007 but he’s rarely featured since Jose Mourinho took over, so this looks like a good move for him.