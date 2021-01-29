Steve Bruce insists that Newcastle United’s fanbase is still behind him

It’s quite hard not to feel sorry for Newcastle United and their supporters when you look at their slide over the past few years.

They’ve slowly been turned from a genuine title contender and regular in Europe to being a large advertising campaign for Sports Direct with no ambitions above remaining in the league.

They’ve had a couple of reasonable results this year by keeping things tight at the back, but that solidity has deteriorated in recent weeks and they can’t score goals so it’s a recipe for disaster.

They are sliding closer to the relegation zone and Fulham are looking better with each passing game so there has to be a fear of going down again.

You would think that Steve Bruce would be under a lot of pressure for his job, but he actually seems to be claiming that he’s constantly receiving letters of support from the fans:

Steve Bruce: “I can bring you in a pile of letters I signed only yesterday. People wishing me good luck, telling me to keep bashing away. Not all doom and gloom but I understand their frustration totally. It feels more unique here because of the unbelievable fan base we have.” — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 29, 2021

It’s a bit weird that he appears to be signing these letters himself so you have to imagine they’re either all from Sunderland or from a mysterious character called “Breve Stuce”, but it does look like he’s entering the desperation stages now.