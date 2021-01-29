Talented Man United midfielder likely to return from loan spell this month

There was a point last season where James Garner was touted as a solution to Man United’s midfield problem, but the chances never came and the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and the improvements in McTominay and Fred ensured he wasn’t needed.

He was given the chance to go on loan to Watford this season and earn some first team experience in the Championship, but it’s been a mixed spell so far.

He has played in 20 games so he’s been featuring fairly regularly, but he often finds himself in and out of the starting XI and his appearances have mainly been from the bench lately.

As a result it looks like he could return to United this month, although he could then head straight back out to QPR according to a report from the Athletic:

#WatfordFC transfer update Garner may return to #MUFC due to limited chances, QPR interest in loan. Want midfielder before deadline, Siliki distant, still interest in Grimes (but unlikely) others on PL fringes (Nakamba, Delph) potentials@TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/N3jwuW8C37 — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) January 29, 2021

There wouldn’t be any point in him staying at Old Trafford for the second half of the season as there’s still no place for him in the side, but there could be an opening next year if he’s able to prove himself in another loan spell.

Paul Pogba’s future is always up in the air and Matic is getting older so replacements will be needed eventually, but Garner needs to play regularly to give himself a chance of earning a place in the squad next season.