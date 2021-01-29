The finer details of Jesse Lingard’s loan to West Ham United reported

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has completed his short-term loan move to domestic rivals West Ham United.

Lingard, 28, joined United’s youth academy all the way in 2000 and after enjoying a string of successful loan spells, eventually went on to make his senior first-team debut in 2014.

Since forcing his way into the club’s first-team, Lingard has gone on to feature in 210 matches in all competitions, with his highlight moment being scoring the 2016 FA Cup final’s winning goal against Crystal Palace.

However, after continuing to fall further and further down current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order, Lingard has struggled to get minutes under his belt over the last 12-months.

After sanctioning a loan move for the 28-year-old, United have agreed terms with David Moyes’ Hammers in a switch which will see Lingard play in the country’s capital until the end of the season, as per Sky Sports.

However, according to the Evening Standard’s James Robson, Lingard is destined to end up back at Carrington at the end of the season due to West Ham’s agreement containing no option to buy him at the end of the season.

No option to buy as part of the Lingard deal #mufc #transfers #transferwindow — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) January 28, 2021

Should Lingard find himself back at United in the summer, the midfielder will have just 12-months left on his deal and will undoubtedly become a permanent target for several clubs looking to take advantage of his contractual situation.