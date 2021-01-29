Menu

These Arsenal fans fear they would be making a “massive mistake” with potential swap deal this month

The lack of finances in football looked like it would result in a huge rise in swap transfers this season, but we haven’t seen too many.

It’s not completely uncommon to see two clubs agreeing to loan a player to each other if they are both looking to strengthen the squad, so it does look like Arsenal and Southampton could have the chance to swap Ryan Bertrand and Ainsley Maitland-Niles this month:

Bertrand’s future is still unclear as his contract does run out at the end of the season, while we also reported that he’s been offered a new three year deal to stay at Southampton and they do expect him to stay.

There were also reports that Arsenal were monitoring Bertrand as a possible back up to Kieran Tierney, so it’s only natural that the fans will wonder if a swap deal could be done here.

It might be a complicated one to do as Bertrand’s contract situation means he can leave for free in the summer so Southampton may want to keep hold of him until that’s sorted, while they may be unwilling to let him go if they don’t get some kind of option to buy on Maitland-Niles.

The Arsenal youngster is also more versatile and he’s eight years younger so he has more upside in the long term, so there are quite a few Arsenal fans who wouldn’t be on board with this happening:

 

 

