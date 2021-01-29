These Arsenal fans fear they would be making a “massive mistake” with potential swap deal this month

The lack of finances in football looked like it would result in a huge rise in swap transfers this season, but we haven’t seen too many.

It’s not completely uncommon to see two clubs agreeing to loan a player to each other if they are both looking to strengthen the squad, so it does look like Arsenal and Southampton could have the chance to swap Ryan Bertrand and Ainsley Maitland-Niles this month:

? Southampton enter race to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan. Contacted Arsenal in last 24hr & #AFC want that over West Brom or a rival. Could raise fresh questions about Ryan Bertrand future but #SAINTSFC want to keep him + add AMN @TheAthleticUK #WBA https://t.co/Nr9lLZcFyD — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 29, 2021

Bertrand’s future is still unclear as his contract does run out at the end of the season, while we also reported that he’s been offered a new three year deal to stay at Southampton and they do expect him to stay.

There were also reports that Arsenal were monitoring Bertrand as a possible back up to Kieran Tierney, so it’s only natural that the fans will wonder if a swap deal could be done here.

It might be a complicated one to do as Bertrand’s contract situation means he can leave for free in the summer so Southampton may want to keep hold of him until that’s sorted, while they may be unwilling to let him go if they don’t get some kind of option to buy on Maitland-Niles.

The Arsenal youngster is also more versatile and he’s eight years younger so he has more upside in the long term, so there are quite a few Arsenal fans who wouldn’t be on board with this happening:

Signing Ryan Bertrand and letting go of AMN would be a massive mistake. Get rid of Elneny instead maybe. AMN is much more versatile and can play RB as well as in the middle of the park if he gets the chance to. — nap2hard (@Bernhaad) January 29, 2021

Bertrand is 31 and gna deteriorate and get worse and AMN is young and gna get better if accept a loan but for a permanent there would have to be money involved no a straight swap — Adam Smith (@AdamJSmith02) January 29, 2021

So people actually think a swap deal between Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Ryan Bertrand is a good deal ? — P?a?r?t?e?y? ?? (@ThomasParteyx) January 29, 2021

A Bertrand and AMN swap would be awful. It would just be better if we done a loan deal for both and then Bertrand goes somewhere else — Met. (@AFCMet) January 29, 2021

How AMN isn’t a more regular part of the Arsenal setup is beyond me. Loan him out to get him experience if he isn’t going to feature. Selling him this summer would be a massive mistake. Potential alone makes him a keep. — The US of Arsenal (@TheUSofArsenal) January 29, 2021