Thomas Tuchel hoping to bring Real Madrid midfielder to Chelsea this summer

Chelsea FC
New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is hoping to recruit Isco when his Real Madrid contract expires in the summer, according to Don Balon.

Tuchel was appointed Chelsea manager on Tuesday, replacing Frank Lampard, who left the Blues in ninth place in the Premier League. Regardless of whether you think it was the right decision to dismiss him, you have to admit that’s not good enough.

MORE: Real Madrid injury crisis: Only 16 fit players to face Levante

The German has inherited a strong and exciting squad, one that he’ll no doubt be excited to work with in the coming months, and potentially years, but that’s not to say he won’t want to make some minor adjustments when the summer transfer window opens.

As per Don Balon, Isco, who is out of contract at Real Madrid at the end of the season, is on Tuchel’s list. It’s hard to imagine it’ll be particularly complicated to convince Marina Granovskaia to recruit a player of his quality on a free.

