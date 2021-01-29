With only a few days left of the transfer window, things could be about to get very interesting for Tottenham Hotspur.

After going off in Thursday night’s defeat against Liverpool, Harry Kane could once again be out of action for some while, and pending the news on the extent of his injury, Jose Mourinho may have to put plans into action to see who is available as a temporary replacement.

The Portuguese still has the Dele Alli situation to sort out, with a potential reunion with Mauricio Pochettino still not ruled out, even if a deal remains difficult to complete.

Gedson Fernandes is one player that is almost certain to move on before the deadline.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, cited by the Daily Mail, the player will head back to Benfica before being sent out on loan to Galatasaray.

As signings go, he’s be one of Tottenham’s worst and there aren’t likely to be too many unhappy Spurs fans once they hear the news.