Football as we know it could soon be given another shot in the arm thanks to UEFA’s rebranding and remodelling of the Champions League.

According to AS, talks are ongoing to begin a new ‘Super Champions League’ tournament, with a potential start date of 2024, though this could even be brought forward to as soon as next season if there’s universal agreement from clubs.

The idea behind it is to head off the threat of a breakaway European Super League, and whilst talks are not yet at an advanced stage, the machinations of any deal are being keenly dealt with.

Those believed to be involved in talks are UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and the man who heads up the ECA (European Club Association), Pedro López Jiménez, vice-president of both the ECA and Real Madrid, and representatives from Manchester United, Fenerbahce and Paris Saint-Germain.

One of the main changes to top-flight domestic football Europe-wide, should the proposals get the go ahead, is a reduction in the numbers of teams to 18, or potentially even 16.

Not only that, but domestic cup competitions would have a maximum of four or five rounds.

Watch this space.