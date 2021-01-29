Menu

(Video) Chris Wilder gives hilarious verdict ahead of Man City clash

Manchester City Sheffield United FC
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has given a hilarious response to reporters who asked how he fancies his side’s chances against Manchester City, who will be without injured duo Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne.

Wilder’s Blades are set to face-off against Manchester City; the league leaders and odds-on-favourite to life the Premier League, on Saturday afternoon.

Having recently claimed a shock win over title contenders Manchester United on Wednesday evening, Wilder was speaking in a pre-match press conference assessing his team’s chances of replicating their mid-week performance against Manchester City.

When asked about the prospect of facing the Citizens without star attacking duo Aguero and De Bryune who are both ruled out through injury, the straight-talking gaffer gave a hilarious response.

“That’s it then, isn’t it?” Wilder joked. “It’s an away win!”

