“I felt myself trying to impress Stevie more than Rafa” – Crouch waxes lyrical about Gerrard influence at Liverpool

Peter Crouch waxed lyrical about Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard while speaking on the Premier League Tonight show aired on BT Sport yesterday.

Crouch played with some outstanding players in his career, from Frank Lampard, to David Beckham, to Xabi Alonso, but few appear to have left such a lasting impression on him than Gerrard.

Gerrard was not only an outstanding player, he was also widely regarded as a mentality monster. A man who would never let up, never say die, and it’s that attitude that won Liverpool that famous Champions League final in Istanbul.

Crouch, who saw first-hand what Gerrard was like both as a player and a leader, provided some insight into the now Rangers manager during BT Sport’s Premier League Tonight show after Liverpool’s victory over Tottenham on Thursday night.

It’s a great watch, especially for Liverpool fans, with there being no better way to gain insight into the kind of manager Gerrard will be, having been a player with a mentality like this…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport