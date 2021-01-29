A clip has emerged showing Paris-Saint Germain attacker Angel Di Maria hilariously nut-megging new manager Maurico Pochettino which resulted in the tactician falling flat on his face.

Pochettino, 48, was recently confirmed as Paris-Saint Germain’s new manager after a 12-month break in management saw the Argentinian named as Thomas Tuchel’s long-term successor.

Whilst enjoying a recent training session with his new squad, Pochettino took to the field to join-in with a ‘rondo’ exercise.

Hilariously, forward Di Maria decided to nut-meg his gaffer which prompted the 48-year-old to take a tumble.

The aftermath of the hilarious incident saw the squad erupt into laughter with Di Maria executing a slide celebration.

You love to see it!