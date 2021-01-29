Menu

Video: Funny picture of Martin Odegaard in Arsenal training as his face looks full of regret

Arsenal FC
Posted by

There’s a lot of intrigue and excitement about Martin Odegaard’s move to Arsenal, so hopefully he’s able to play straight away and settles into the team quickly.

He’s been pictured in training ahead of the Man United game this weekend, so there could even be some hope that he’ll make an appearance in that one.

It’s well known that Mikel Arteta is heavy on the tactical instructions and he likes to control as many aspects of the performance as possible, but this picture is funny as the look on Odegaard’s face either suggests total confusion or immediate regret at what he’s got himself into:

More Stories Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Ibrahim says:
    January 29, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    Hahaha so funny he stand like a baby

    Reply
  2. salisu miko says:
    January 29, 2021 at 5:11 pm

    Looks like a kid

    Reply
  3. Arinaitwe Moses says:
    January 29, 2021 at 5:44 pm

    That is football but he will pick up if he is ready to learn

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.