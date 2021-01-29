One of the stories of the past week was the sacking of Frank Lampard by Chelsea, followed by the hiring of former Paris Saint-Germain manager, Thomas Tuchel, as his replacement.

The German perhaps didn’t get off to the best start, only managing a 0-0 draw in his opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but that certainly hasn’t sullied his reputation for one pundit.

In fact, talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan was positively gushing with admiration when talking about him, and put Frank Lampard firmly in his place by suggesting that the former Chelsea legend doesn’t have any legacy to speak of to leave behind.