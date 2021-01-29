Video: Kieran Tierney shows his attacking class in Arsenal training with a nonchalant strike in off the bar

It’s always interesting to see Arsenal’s training clips, mainly because Willian tends to look quite busy and useful in possession as he runs around his teammates.

Perhaps that’s why he keeps getting chances in the team despite failing to impress in actual games, but he’s overshadowed in this clip by Kieran Tierney how produces a lovely side footed finish that clips the bar on it’s way into the net:

There’s nothing more pleasing that the ball clipping the bar on it’s way in, but Tierney simply trotting back as if he does that all the time is also joyous to see.