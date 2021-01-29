Video: Pelé sends a message of support to Santos FC ahead of their Copa Libertadores final fixture

In a few days, Santos FC will be taking on Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras at the Maracanã in Rio de Janiero as the two clubs compete in the Copa Libertadores final.

As the Santos squads make their final preparations ahead of the big match, one football legend is sending his good wishes to the team. Pelé sent a video that the Alvinegro shared on their social media accounts.

“Santistas from all over Brazil, this opportunity to talk to you seems easy, but it is not. You, like me, are here shaking. Imagine you, who love football, who like football, if you were in my place,” Pelé said.

“I wanted to be inside helping Santos FC, but everything has its time. Let’s hope we’ll be together, for Santos to bring this championship and this victory for us.”

Santos will be going for their fourth Libertadores trophy, which would be their first title since winning the competition in 2011.