Video: PSG reveal their iridescent fourth kit

There’s no accounting for taste it seems, and nothing is off limits when it comes to football shirt designs.

The market for shirts is booming, and where once a club had a kit change every other season, now there are up to four kits being released each season, as well as training kit changes.

It’s hard to keep up with them, but Paris Saint Germain’s latest release will stick in the memory.

The French club have revealed their fourth kit and it is… well, unforgettable!