Premier League side pushing to sign out of favour Arsenal youngster on loan for rest of the season

West Brom are hoping to secure the services of Arsenal youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan for the rest of the season, according to The Athletic.

Maitland-Niles successfully forced his way into the England setup in 2020, but his lack of game-time under Mikel Arteta threatens to undo that ahead of the summer’s European Championships.

As a result, it really would come as no surprise if he were to depart the Gunners, on loan, with a view to building some personal momentum ahead of the summer, and ensuring that he’s not left behind.

The Athletic’s belief is that West Brom are keen to offer him that opportunity, with an unnamed top four challenger, maybe Leicester City or West Ham to speculate, also interested.

The Athletic’s report notes that Arsenal have reservations in regards to the Baggies loan, with Sam Allardyce’s men looking likely to go down, and do so playing an archaic style of football.

It is, at current, looking likely that Maitland-Niles will be out of the Emirates exit door before the transfer window shuts, but where he will end up is at this point unclear.