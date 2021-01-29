Done deal: West Ham confirm permanent signing of winger in deal worth potential £25M

West Ham have today confirmed the permanent acquisition of Said Benrahma from Brentford, in a statement on the WHUFC website.

Benrahma initially signed for the Hammers on loan at the tail end of the summer transfer window, with those pulling the strings in East London keen to ensure the deal was completed before the deadline.

The club have now made the deal permanent just a number of months later, having confirmed on the WHUFC website that he has signed a long-term deal which will run until 2026.

The Guardian believe that David Moyes’ men have parted with an initial £20M plus £5M in add ons in order to get the deal done, which will be a small price to pay if he manages to produce the performance level he did in the Championship.

West Ham are flying at current, and that’s without Benrahma really having hit his stride yet. When he does, their frontline will be even more potent.