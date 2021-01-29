Ahead of their Premier League match this weekend, it’s been announced that Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, has donated a quarter of a million points to a local food poverty initiative.

Following on from Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford’s own efforts to ensure that no child goes hungry, BBC Sport report that Nuno has thrown his weight and his finances behind the Wolves Foundation’s ‘Feed our Pack’ project.

The project has been put in place to try to help reduce food poverty in the locale, whilst also supporting Wolverhampton residents that have been, and continue to be, affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

It will run for three years initially, and has also been given a £250,000 grant from the Premier League PFA Community Fund.

“Wolves fans and the people of Wolverhampton have been fantastic to me since I arrived here almost four years ago,” BBC Sport quote Nuno as saying.

“I wanted to give something back and help the people who are struggling during the [coronavirus] pandemic.

“When you live in a city, you see and hear how people have been affected, but it is also a great city where people help and support each other and this is a really important project from the Wolves Foundation.”

It’s a wonderful gesture and surely one that will be appreciated by all who are able to take advantage of such generosity.

We’re all in this one together.