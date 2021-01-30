According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Everton are in ‘advanced talks’ with Al-Nasr over Bernard, with the star already having agreed personal terms with the Saudi Arabian outfit.

Romano adds that negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs to complete the deal. Ex-wonderkid Bernard signed with the Toffees on a free in 2018 but has endured a largely unconvincing spell.

The 28-year-old has started just four of his 11 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing two goals and an assist.

Romano also clarifies that Italian giants Roma, who sit third in Serie A, are not interested in the Brazilian.

Bernard has made 77 appearances for Everton over a two-and-a-half-year spell, scoring seven goals and registering seven assists.

It’s been clear that this term that Carlo Ancelotti has moved in a different direction with his attacking options, this is a decent move that offloads a star whose been playing a small role for the team this term.

Al-Nasr are investing in the calibre of player that can inspire them forwards from sixth-place and towards a spot that will earn them qualification for the Asian Champions League.

