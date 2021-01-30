Loads of Arsenal fans are concerned as Mikel Arteta is forced to field a weakened team against Manchester United.

The Gunners boss has been forced into a number of changes due to so many players being absent through injury, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also been out recently due to family reasons.

Kieran Tierney is also missing today, while Bukayo Saka has also been left out late on as a precaution, according to an update from the club’s official Twitter account.

Saka has been in great form recently, but will miss out today due to a sore hip…

? Update on @BukayoSaka87: Bukayo has been left out as a precaution due to a sore hip#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/WrjZbmYRoS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 30, 2021

This has seemingly hit Arsenal fans hard, with many taking to Twitter to express the view that they’re doomed ahead of today’s big game with Man Utd.

Arteta’s side won at Old Trafford earlier in the season, but it seems confidence is not at all high right now as a makeshift side prepares to take on the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium…

No saka we are doomed — ???? ???? (@davina_17) January 30, 2021

No Saka No Tierney ……lol I'm worried — ChannelBlvck (@Just_Cymon) January 30, 2021

No Saka??? we’re doomed. — ESPN (@ImJusSaiyan) January 30, 2021

No Saka No Tierney No Auba we’re doomed — A-Roy (@ainsofficial) January 30, 2021

No Tierney or Saka? Yeah we’re doomed — Aaran Gedhu (@A_G3DHU) January 30, 2021

crazy how no saka has broken all my confidence https://t.co/q9vJd2fYIN — Pepe Julian Onzima™ (@IeIoush) January 30, 2021

You can’t tell me that this arteta guy knows what he is doing ??? — Tichaona (@Clemy_t) January 30, 2021

No auba, saka, tierney. This might get long — £ren (@AE4610) January 30, 2021