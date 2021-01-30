Menu

“We are doomed” – These Arsenal fans react to Mikel Arteta’s team to take on Man United

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Loads of Arsenal fans are concerned as Mikel Arteta is forced to field a weakened team against Manchester United.

The Gunners boss has been forced into a number of changes due to so many players being absent through injury, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also been out recently due to family reasons.

MORE: Arteta promotes Arsenal wonderkid

Kieran Tierney is also missing today, while Bukayo Saka has also been left out late on as a precaution, according to an update from the club’s official Twitter account.

Saka has been in great form recently, but will miss out today due to a sore hip…

This has seemingly hit Arsenal fans hard, with many taking to Twitter to express the view that they’re doomed ahead of today’s big game with Man Utd.

Arteta’s side won at Old Trafford earlier in the season, but it seems confidence is not at all high right now as a makeshift side prepares to take on the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium…

