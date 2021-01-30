Menu

“Needs to wake up” – Arsenal star not impressing these fans with performance vs Manchester United

A number of Arsenal fans are clearly unimpressed with what they’ve seen from Thomas Partey in midfield in the first half of today’s clash with Manchester United.

The Gunners and Red Devils are level at 0-0 at the break after a slow first half, and it seems many fans have noticed a lack of impact from Partey.

The Ghana international joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in the summer and looked an exciting purchase, especially after he bossed the midfield against Man Utd in their clash at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

Today, however, it’s a different story, with Gooners calling for Partey to wake up and do more to take control of the game.

In truth, most of these Arsenal players need to step up a bit as United have probably been the slightly better team so far in this disappointing game.

Here’s some half time reaction as Partey takes plenty of flak…

