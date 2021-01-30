Menu

(Photo) Norwegian viewers vote Martin Odegaard as MOTM before he even gets on the pitch for Arsenal

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Norwegian viewers are clearly very loyal to one of their country’s finest footballers.

See below as Martin Odegaard has been voted as the best player in today’s clash between Arsenal and Manchester United – and this was before he even came on as a sub in the second half…

Odegaard has just joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on at the Emirates Stadium.

Clearly, he has his fellow Norwegians behind him. Can he justify this with a late impact against Man Utd?

More Stories Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.