Norwegian viewers are clearly very loyal to one of their country’s finest footballers.

See below as Martin Odegaard has been voted as the best player in today’s clash between Arsenal and Manchester United – and this was before he even came on as a sub in the second half…

75 minutes. Nope, still not playing. He’s absolutely aced his warmup though. World class. pic.twitter.com/AixEjtWfGs — Arilas Ould-Saada (@arilasos) January 30, 2021

Odegaard has just joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on at the Emirates Stadium.

Clearly, he has his fellow Norwegians behind him. Can he justify this with a late impact against Man Utd?