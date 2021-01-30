According to the MailOnline, Ainsley Maitland-Niles bid said goodbye to his Arsenal teammates at training on Friday, with the ace to secure a loan exit before the transfer deadline on Monday night.

The Mail report that Maitland-Niles is deciding on whether to join nailed-on relegation candidates West Brom or a side with top-half ambitions in Southampton for the second half of the season.

Just like the media have been reporting recently, it’s stated that Maitland-Niles wants more regular first-team football to close out the campaign, with hopes of making England’s squad for the Euros.

The Mail somewhat surprisingly claim that Maitland-Niles wants to finally be used in his natural central midfield role, despite starring and winning four caps fo England as a result of his wing-back displays.

According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Newcastle are also keen on the 23-year-old, with Steve Bruce ‘hopeful’ the versatile ace will join, despite potential reservations of heading so far north.

The Mail suggest that should Maitland-Niles head to Southampton, Ryan Bertrand could come the other way – but if he’s determined to play in midfield why would the Saints consider giving up their left-back?

Bertrand will continue to be linked with an exit due to the fact that he has just six months left on his contract, though some Arsenal fans have urged the club to rethink the chances of a potential swap deal.

The Mail include an image of Maitland-Niles shaking the hand of Alexandre Lacazette on the training pitch on Friday, which appears to be the strongest suggestion that goodbyes took place.

Maitland-Niles has started in five of his 11 Premier League appearances this season, the energetic ace will need much more action to stake a solid claim to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Which side would be best for the ace? Bare in mind the doubts in a team like West Brom that are destined to drop can be countered by the fact that they’d likely offer the most action to Maitland-Niles.