“At least Mowbray knew when to go” – These Celtic fans cannot believe Neil Lennon is still in a job after humiliation vs St Mirren

It’s fair to say that Celtic’s hopes of launching a comeback for the title have been fading in recent weeks, but they have to be considered as dead and buried after the home loss to St Mirren this afternoon.

Even if they won both games in hand they would still be 17 points adrift of Rangers with only 12 games to go, so the reality has to be setting in as to just how much they’ve let themselves down this season.

Steven Gerrard’s men absolutely deserve a lot of credit because they look organised on the pitch and you can see they have a plan for each game, while it genuinely looks like Neil Lennon simply thinks he can pick a team of superior players and that will be enough.

They’ve found out that the other teams in the league have to be taken seriously, and there has to be a genuine fear that they could slip to 3rd or even 4th if this run of form keeps up.

The fans will rightfully feel that there are plenty of directions to point the finger of blame just now, but Neil Lennon is not a popular man after the defeat today:

Ok, surely *this* is the end of the road for Lennon? — Fergus (@fergusboden) January 30, 2021

Lennon time to go now,it’s getting embarrassing. — Mynameis (@josephkew7) January 30, 2021

I’m away to Tesco to buy some Pokémon cards. The thrill of cracking open a fresh pack and the smell of the cardboard within is something Neil Lennon can’t ever take away from me. — Kieren Kerr (@KierenKerr) January 30, 2021

Someone tweeted earlier that at least Mowbray knew when to go. If Lennon now doesn’t resign, he’s a disgrace. — MarkQuigley80 (@MQuigley80) January 30, 2021

Losing 2-1 at home to St Mirren for the first time in 30 years. Not too shabby I’m sure. Who is tonight’s Lennon scapegoat? Soro? — Dee (@cardboardjonny) January 30, 2021

For all that Celtics defence is fragile and always liable to leak goals, it is has to be said the threat up front is equally powder puff. I don’t know the answer but neither does Lennon & Co. — NumbNuts (@DumbDuts42) January 30, 2021