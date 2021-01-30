According to Spanish publication Marca, Barcelona plan to loan Matheus Fernandes before the January transfer window closes, as well as switching the loan club for Jean-Clair Todibo.

Neither are part of Ronald Koeman’s first-team picture, so it would be much better for them to be afforded regular football elsewhere, with their development and position as assets in mind.

Fernandes only officially arrived at Barcelona in the summer, having been signed last January for an initial fee of €7m from Palmeiras, in a deal worth up to €10m including potential add-ons, per the club.

Marca report that La Liga relegation candidates Elche and Deportivo Alaves are keen on the Brazilian midfielder, though an agreement has not been sealed as of yet.

Then comes the matter of Jean-Clair Todibo, the ace is already out on loan with Benfica but is seeing no action and a switch is being worked on.

Marca report that Nice have expressed an interest in the 21-year-old, who has made no league appearances for Benfica this term – just a single outings in each of the Portuguese cup competitions.

It’s added that Jorge Jesus does not believe Todibo has the physical or tactical skills required to flourish at centre-back.

Todibo’s matter is more tricky as Benfica paid a €2m loan fee for the Frenchman, in a deal that also includes a now laughable €20m permanent option, but they’d want to recover all of that if he moves on.

Marca reiterate that the cash-strapped Barcelona are of course unwilling to accept that, with the natural Spanish edition of their website noting that the two clubs are continuing to negotiate on this matter.

Todibo has made five first-team appearances for the Blaugrana since joining in January 2019 whilst Fernandes has only appeared once, as a substitute in the Champions League against Dynamo Kyiv.