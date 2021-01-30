Brazilian wonderkid identifies Liverpool and Man City as two teams his style would suit

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Copa Libertadores final, Palmeiras midfielder Gabriel Menino has spoken about which European clubs his style of play would suit.

Menino, 20, is a product of Palmeiras’ youth academy and after forcing his way into the side’s senior first-team has gone on to become one of South America’s most highly-rated midfielders.

Since making his debut almost a year-ago to the day, Menino has featured in 48 matches and has directly contributed to nine goals, in all competitions.

The impressive young midfielder, who primarily operates as a defensive midfielder but can also fill-in at right-back has been turning heads throughout his young career.

With his side set to face-off against Santos in the Copa Libertadores final later on Saturday night, Menino has taken the time to hint at his future transfer plans.

When asked by A Bola’s newspaper which clubs he could see his style of play suiting best, the 20-year-old, as quoted by Sports Witness, said: “I think my football today fits in Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, maybe even Manchester City.

“They are all teams with very strong players, with a quick touch of the ball, they like to attack and defend in blocks.”

As Sport Witness’ report rightly highlights, football fans often see South American starlets speaking about the possibility of playing in Europe’s top-flights.

However, after already being called-up to represent Brazil’s national side on two different occasions, there is obviously something very special about Menino with the 20-year-old all but certain to have a very bright future.