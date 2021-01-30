Video: Edinson Cavani misses great late chance for Manchester United vs Arsenal

Edinson Cavani missed a great chance for Manchester United late on in today’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.
Watch below as the Uruguay international connected with a good Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross, only to steer his acrobatic effort wide from close range…
cavani misses pic.twitter.com/UiU6j4uGi5
— ??????? (@301_Harout) January 30, 2021
Pictures courtesy of BT Sport
In fairness, this wasn’t the easiest chance, and Cavani did well to get this contact on the ball and fashion the chance for himself.
Still, many fans will feel he could’ve done better from such a close position, and it could prove a costly miss.
Am sorry for i sending this message out of context.Am disappointed with Manu coaching crew for their inability to defeat Arsenal since when this present crew won FA CUP against Arsenal. It is a clear indication that this team do not know how to match ARSENAL.It sad to know that this season MANUTD have not won any top premier teams nor score a single goal against any except Leicester.This is sad.How can you sub Mc with Anthony instead of Mata when Thomas was there playing physical football.This is a sign of fear and lost of control and leadership.you do not want to angered your so call big boys