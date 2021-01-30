Video: Edinson Cavani misses great late chance for Manchester United vs Arsenal

Edinson Cavani missed a great chance for Manchester United late on in today’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Watch below as the Uruguay international connected with a good Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross, only to steer his acrobatic effort wide from close range…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

In fairness, this wasn’t the easiest chance, and Cavani did well to get this contact on the ball and fashion the chance for himself.

Still, many fans will feel he could’ve done better from such a close position, and it could prove a costly miss.