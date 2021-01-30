Menu

Bid made: Liverpool launch £45million offer for superb potential signing

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have reportedly made an opening bid of around £45million for the transfer of Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

The Turkey international is a promising young player who hasn’t had that many regular first-team opportunities at Juve, which has led to his future being in some doubt.

MORE: Brazilian wonderkid hints he wants Liverpool transfer

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been linked with Demiral in the past and are still in urgent need of a new signing to boost their options in central defence.

However, Sky Italia claim Juventus have turned down Liverpool’s opening offer for Demiral, so it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck.

More Stories / Latest News
“Has to go” – These Real Madrid fans want Zidane gone after home loss to Levante hurts title hopes
Barcelona presidential candidate lines up swap deal to beat Manchester United to attacker transfer
“At least Mowbray knew when to go” – These Celtic fans cannot believe Neil Lennon is still in a job after humiliation vs St Mirren

The Reds would do well to go back in for the 22-year-old, but Jurgen Klopp has seemed somewhat reluctant to spend big money to fix his team’s problems this January.

Demiral seems an ideal choice due to his potential availability, but Juventus may also feel they want to keep this promising option for the future.

More Stories Merih Demiral

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.