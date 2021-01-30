Liverpool have reportedly made an opening bid of around £45million for the transfer of Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

The Turkey international is a promising young player who hasn’t had that many regular first-team opportunities at Juve, which has led to his future being in some doubt.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been linked with Demiral in the past and are still in urgent need of a new signing to boost their options in central defence.

However, Sky Italia claim Juventus have turned down Liverpool’s opening offer for Demiral, so it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck.

The Reds would do well to go back in for the 22-year-old, but Jurgen Klopp has seemed somewhat reluctant to spend big money to fix his team’s problems this January.

Demiral seems an ideal choice due to his potential availability, but Juventus may also feel they want to keep this promising option for the future.