With two days remaining of the January transfer window, Manchester United are continuing to do business behind the scenes.

Though one particular deal won’t concern the first-team at this juncture, it could be vitally important for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the future.

That’s because the Red Devils are once again producing young talent of the highest quality, but these players need minutes on loan before breaking into United’s first XI.

James Garner is a highly-rated midfielder who had been on a season-long loan with Watford.

During the first half of the campaign, the 19-year-old was a regular for the Hornets, but since Xisco Munez was handed the managerial reins on December 21, Garner has barely had a look in.

Fortunately, for both United and the player himself, Chris Hughton has stepped in to take him on loan for the second half of the season at Nottingham Forest.

Football Insider note that a deal has been agreed and that the player is due to have his medical on Saturday morning before putting pen to paper.