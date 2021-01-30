Not long now until the transfer window slams shut for another few months, and it appears that some Premier League clubs are, belatedly, starting to make their moves.

As Liverpool head down to the London Stadium for this weekend’s fixture against West Ham, news has broken that the Reds are in for highly-rated defender, Issa Diop, which can’t be just a mere coincidence.

According to the @WHUFC_News Twitter account credit Sky Sources as being the originator of the rumour, and it’s safe to say that it hasn’t gone down well with West Ham’s long-suffering supporters.

Given that David Moyes’ side are sat directly behind last season’s Premier League champions in the table, and would leapfrog them with a win, it’s debatable that the Scot would accede to strengthening a direct rival.

However, putting aside their anger for just a moment, some Hammers fans have come up with what could be the perfect solution, bearing in mind they are a striker light at the moment.

Give us Origi then https://t.co/ASU8rN5q8m — connor (@_ConnorWHUFC) January 29, 2021

Swap for origi? — Ben J ?? (@benjury75) January 29, 2021

That would be a bizzare move by us — Neil Fitzgerald (@NeilFitzUk) January 29, 2021