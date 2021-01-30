Menu

‘Give us Origi then’ – These West Ham fans snap straight back after news that Liverpool want Issa Diop leaks

Liverpool FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Not long now until the transfer window slams shut for another few months, and it appears that some Premier League clubs are, belatedly, starting to make their moves.

As Liverpool head down to the London Stadium for this weekend’s fixture against West Ham, news has broken that the Reds are in for highly-rated defender, Issa Diop, which can’t be just a mere coincidence.

MORE: United against racism, but words are not enough

According to the @WHUFC_News Twitter account credit Sky Sources as being the originator of the rumour, and it’s safe to say that it hasn’t gone down well with West Ham’s long-suffering supporters.

Given that David Moyes’ side are sat directly behind last season’s Premier League champions in the table, and would leapfrog them with a win, it’s debatable that the Scot would accede to strengthening a direct rival.

More Stories / Latest News
Mauricio Pochettino opens PSG door for Real Madrid superstar
Real Madrid players reject proposals seeking wage cut of up to 25%
Unwanted Newcastle star left in limbo by Steve Bruce is desperate for Galatasaray switch

However, putting aside their anger for just a moment, some Hammers fans have come up with what could be the perfect solution, bearing in mind they are a striker light at the moment.

More Stories David Moyes Divock Origi Issa Diop Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.