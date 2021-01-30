“Has to go” – These Real Madrid fans want Zidane gone after home loss to Levante hurts title hopes

Atletico Madrid are usually sniffing around the top of the league as a challenger to Barca and Real Madrid, but they have to be considered as the runaway favourites at this point.

Real’s home loss to Levante this afternoon means Atleti can go thirteen points clear if they win their games in hand, while Barca are even further back in fourth so it will be interesting to see how Simeone’s men handle that pressure.

Zinedine Zidane has been under pressure this season after some poor results, so you really do have to wonder if the time will come for him to move on at the end of this season.

His plans were ruined this afternoon when Eder Militao was sent off in the opening minutes so obviously that is far from ideal, but you would still fancy them to go on and win the game after they went 1-0 up.

The Real fans are a notoriously hard bunch to please at the best of times, but it’s not a surprise that the questions and criticisms are continuing to mount for Zidane after this loss:

